Furious Institute manager Sean Connor puts Niall Grace on the transfer list

Institute's Niall Grace looks set to have played his last game for the club after manager Sean Connor confirmed that he has placed him on the transfer list.

The Creggan man along with Gareth Brown and Dungannon Swifts skipper Seanan Clucas were all red carded after the final whistle when the sides last met at Stangmore Park in December and Connor had warned his players not to let their discipline get the better of them, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, this afternoon.

Connor confirmed he substituted the midfielder early in the first half to ensure he didn't get sent-off, after the ex-Glenavon man was somewhat fortunate to only receive a yellow card after clashing with the Swifts captain in the early stages of today's Sadlers Peaky Blinder Irish Cup tie.

"Niall Grace has played his last game for Institute, that's 100 per cent," he insisted.

"He'll be going on the transfer list on Monday morning."

Connor, who kept his players locked up in the dressing room for 30 minutes after the game, was furious by his side's poor showing and admitted he told the players that he wasn't happy.

“I have just had the players in there for 30 minutes after the game,” he fumed after their Sadlers Peaky Blinder Irish Cup exit.

“I think this group of players think if you aren’t coming in shouting and screaming at half-time and after a match, then you aren’t scalding them, well I have just hit them with a few home truths.

“I told them when I came to the club that I'd put in some structure and substance and we were working really, really hard and getting really good results, but the more results they got the more the players started to smell themselves and think they were better than what they are and today is a combination of four weeks of that.

"We were very, very lucky to be in the game at half-time, thanks to Paul Wells and Oran Brogan, so thanks to a 17-year-old and my keeper we were still in the tie at half-time. I didn't think we could play as badly in the second half and I didn't think we did but again that old thing of the basic mistakes are just killing us.

"We gifted them their second goal and then did we give them their last goal?, I don't know."