Four star Coleraine easily see off Institute

Institute 0, Coleraine 4

At the third time of asking this season Coleraine, seen off bottom side Institute, this time in comfortable fashion, at a windy Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

After suffering a defeat when the sides last met in November, the Bannsiders weren't in the mood to lose again and had the victory sealed after 55 minutes.

For Institute boss Sean Connor, he will be fuming that the opening three goals were conceded from set-pieces, with ex-Institute pair Aaron Canning (2) and Stephen O'Donnell the visitors' goalscorers.

But worryingly for the ex-Bohemians manager, is that his young side never looked like scoring against Coleraine and didn't really have many plans in how to get back into the game, after Canning's opening goal.

Young striker Alex Pomeroy came into the 'Stute starting line-up, in their one attack minded change from their side which came back to earn a point at Warrenpoint Town last week.

Coleraine's Aaron Canning celebrates scoring against Institute.

As for the Bet McLean League Cup winners, they too made one change with Stewart Nixon, who was cup-tied for last weekend's final, replacing the injury Aaron Traynor.

The visitors had a great chance to take the lead on seven minutes as Nixon broke in behind the 'Stute defence, before feeding James McLaughlin, but the striker's effort from just inside the box was saved well by a diving Rory Brown.

Playing with wind behind them the Bannsiders went close again soon after, but Carson's 25 yard drive, flew well over Brown's crossbar.

Coleraine broke the deadlock on 27 minutes as Jamie Glackin's lovely curling free-kick into the 'Stute six yard box, was calmly headed home by an unmarked Canning. The first goal Oran Kearney's side had scored against 'Stute in the league this season.

Bannsiders front man McLaughlin saw his close range left footed strike on 44 minutes, deflect just wide, but they deservedly doubled their lead from the resulting corner.

Carson's left wing in-swinging delivery found Canning at the near post and the centre-back's sublime left footed effort, flew high into the net, giving Brown no chance.

Coleraine wrapped the points up on 55 minutes after former Institute captain O'Donnell headed home from close range, after 'Stute failed to clear their lines.

Just after the hour mark youngster Ahu Obhakhan was unlucky not to pull a goal back, as his close range header sailed just wide.

On 76 minutes Carson should have added a fourth, but the midfielder's left footed effort from the edge of the box, was well off target.

Just to show how comfortable things were for the visitors, Kearney decided to rest man of the match Canning in the final quarter replacing him with Gareth McConaghie.

Coleraine did score a fourth late one as Nixon broke clear down the left before his cut-back from the byline found an unmarked Carson at the back post and he gleefully turned the ball home into the net.

Institute: R Brown, Doherty, Tourish, Curry; Brogan, Tweed, Henry, Burke (Walsh 56), McLaughlin (Carty 75); Pomeroy (G Brown 63), Obhakhan.

Coleraine: Johns, Kane, Canning (McConaghie 69), O'Donnell, Mullan; Parkhill (Allen 63), Carson, Lowry, Nixon; Glackin (Jarvis 63); McLaughlin.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown).