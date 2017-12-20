FOOTBALL: Villagers stun Institute

Loughgall 3-1 Institute

Loughgall caused somewhat of an upset after deservedly beating in-form Institute.

The win for Lakeview Park men means they move into the top six, while defeat for Paddy McLaughlin's side means they missed the chance to join Ballyclare Comrades at the top of the Bluefin Sport Championship.

Only a few weeks ago the Waterside men cruised to a 3-0 win at Wilton Park over Dean Smith's side, but tonight it was a totally different story in the opening stages.

Loughgall got off to the perfect start when they took the lead after just three minutes as Peter Campbell's teasing in-swinging corner from the right was turned home by Jamie Douglas.

The home side were inches away from doubling their advantage on 11 minutes as Craig Taylor's left footed 25 yard drive was parried by 'Stute keeper Marty Gallagher, the keeper was unfortunate that Caoimhin Bonner got back to deny Andy Hoey a tap-in.

However the Villagers did net a second from Campbell's resulting corner, his super left footed centre to the back post found Richard Copeland, who gleefully nodded home from close range.

The visitors were unlucky not to pull a goal back virtually straight away, as Niall Grace saw his close range strike superbly kept out by a wonder save by Loughgall keeper Craig Robinson.

'Stute, who was slowly starting to come more and more into the game pulled one back just after the half-hour mark as Michael McCrudden feed Grace, who saw his 20 yard drive find Robinson's bottom left hand corner.

Loughgall went close to adding a third on 58 minutes but Peter Campbell's right footed strike was superbly tipped over by Gallagher.

The visitors pushed forward in search in of an equaliser with Bonner and Grace both going close, in fact the centre-back was unable to turn home Jamie Dunne's low centre when on the goal-line.

Loughgall wrapped the points up on 86 minutes as substitute Mark McConnell broke down the left before cutting inside and firing low past Gallagher.

Institute's miserable night was summed in a minute later as skipper McCrudden was sent-off for a second bookable offence.

Loughgall: Robinson, Montgomery, Taylor, Copeland, Stewart, Campbell, Finlay, Ferguson, Douglas (Crooks 87), Mullen (Neill 70), Hoey (McConnell 55).

Institute: Gallagher, Morrow, Bonner, Curry, Seydak; Harkin, Jarvis (Morrow 57), Grace; Wilson, McCrudden, Brown (Dunne 65).