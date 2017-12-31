FOOTBALL: Limavady boss annoyed with same old United making same old mistakes

Limavady United player/manager Paul Owens: “It’s easy to play when you are 2-0 down and to be honest ’Stute slowed things down and took their foot off the gas but I wouldn’t say we dominated the second half, but yeah we were better.

“At half-time I was just repeating what I had said before the game and I sound like a broken record to the players and to you, but we are making the same mistakes, conceding from set-pieces.

“We have written them down on the board about who is marking who and who should be marking the midfield runner, we conceded two goals last week at the PSNI with a midfield runner and I told the players before the game today to go back to basics and identify the midfield runners that ’Stute have and Niall Grace is probably the biggest threat coming from midfield in this league and he still manages to go through and put the ball in the net and we are 2-0 down.

“I’m a fighter and a winner and I want to do well, but I tried to put things into a bit of perspective for the players, yes we targetted a top six spot, which we now haven’t got, but for the players that we have at our disposal we haven’t given ourselves a chance, because of one thing or another.

“Other clubs have had a big result in the season, but we haven’t had that yet, so we can’t feel sorry for ourselves and maybe reassess our targets and go again.”