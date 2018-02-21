FOOTBALL: Leaders Institute aim to bounce back

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin believes this weekend’s clash against Ballyclare Comrades, is the “perfect game” for his side.

And the Drumahoe men, who suffered their first league defeat in six games at Newry City last weekend, are all set for another tough test at the Limavady Showgrounds (KO 3pm).

In recent meetings there hasn’t been much between the sides and McLaughlin is expecting another close encounter this weekend.

“Games between ourselves and Ballyclare have been competitive in recent seasons,” he stated.

“There has been a bit of needle but that’s because both sides have been challenging for promotion over recent seasons and that’s the same again this season.

“We are coming up against a Ballyclare side who, like all the teams in the top four, have everything to play for.

“You could put a blanket over the top six sides.

“We’ve said since the split that every game was going to be massive and they’re all tough.”

Skipper Michael McCrudden and Gareth Brown return from suspension and Eamonn Seydak should be back after missing the Newry loss through injury.

However centre-back Caoimhin Bonner and midfielder Aaron Harkin miss out through suspension, but McLaughlin is delighted to have the trio back for this weekend.

“Michael is our captain, so obviously he’s a big player for us, so it’s good that he’s back,” he added.

“Browner has probably been our best out field player in recent weeks and he has been our best player at training, he’s getting his old form back.

“Eamonn is one of the best left back’s in the Irish League, let alone the Championship, so to have him back and have his experience back in the squad is great.

“That’s three massive additions coming back to the squad.”