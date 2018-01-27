FOOTBALL: Gallagher is 'Stute's hero

Institute 0-0 Newry City

A battling display by ten men Institute earned a hard fought point against in-form Newry City.

Paddy McLaughlin's side had to play the majority of the game with a man less after Aaron Harkin was sent-off on six minutes and goalkeeper Martin Gallagher was their hero as he made a top draw penalty stop to deny James Walker and had a finger tip save in the closing stages.

Institute made three changes to the side which defeated the PSNI on Tuesday night, with Caoimhin Bonner, Eamonn Seydak and Warner Mullen all starting in place of Mark Scoltock, Michael McCrudden and Sean McCarron.

The Drumahoe side were rightfully reduced to ten men on six minutes as Harkin's two footed challenge on Declan Carville resulted in referee Gareth Stewart producing a red card.

Despite being down to ten men, it was 'Stute who had the first chance on the counter attack as Mullen fed Ronan Wilson, but the midfielder blasted over from the edge of the box.

The visitors should have taken the lead from the penalty spot on 34 minutes.

Ryan Morrow stupidly brought down City's Mark McCabe inside the box but Walker's resulting effort from 12 yards was kept out by Gallagher, diving to his left.

Both sides battled hard after the break with City having a lot of possession but not really testing Gallagher until the final ten minutes.

Newry should have had a man sent-off on 73 minutes after Gareth Brown was taken out when he was pulled down to the ground on the halfway line by centre-back John Boyle, but surprisingly referee Stewart only showed a yellow card.

Soon after Bonner had to make a super last ditch clearance to boot substitute Martin Havern's effort off the line.

On 84 minutes Gallagher made another outstanding save to turn Boyle's close range strike onto the post, as the visitors pushed forward in search of a winner.

Institute: Gallagher, Morrow, Bonner, Curry, Seydak; Harkin, Jarvis, Grace; Wilson (Scoltock 85); Mullen (McCarron 61); Brown (Dunne 75) .

Newry City: Maguire, McArdle, Cunningham (Havern 58), King, Boyle, McCann, Walker, Carville, McCabe (Johnson 85), S Hughes, M Hughes.

Referee: Mr Gareth Stewart.