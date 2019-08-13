Dungannon Swifts flying high to see off Institute

Dungannon Swifts rode their luck at times - but two quickfire goals just after the hour mark sealed success away to Institute.

Kris Lindsay’s side were always in control after Seanan Clucas’ header moved them 3-1 in front and despite Jake Morrow pulling a goal back in stoppage time, the Stangmore Park men did enough to seal the Danske Bank Premiership points.

For the second game running ’Stute had their chances and, like at Windsor Park on Saturday, they failed to take their opportunities and their lack of threat in the final third is going to be a concern all season.

The Waterside men made three changes to the side which lost at Linfield last weekend - with Colm McLaughlin, Aaron Jarvis and Stephen Curry all starting, while Brendan McLaughlin and Evan Tweed dropped to the bench and Jamie Dunne missed out completely.

As for the Swifts, they went with the same side which fought back well twice to earn an opening-day point against Ballymena United.

The home side had the first half-chance of the game on seven minutes when Jarvis found Stephen Curry inside the box, but the winger’s cut-back would have found an unmarked Joe McCready if not for Alan Teggart’s clearance.

Swifts keeper Samuel Johnston was called into action on 12 minutes as Jarvis’ clever through ball released Raymond Foy but the ex-Finn Harps man saw his left-footed strike from the left-hand edge of the box kept out by the net minder.

Moments later, another Jarvis ball over the top caught out the Swifts defence but after breaking clear, Gareth Brown’s close-range strike on the half-volley was deflected wide by Teggart.

The visitors took the lead somewhat against the run of play on 16 minutes as Caolin Coyle’s fantastic right-wing cross found an unmarked Kris Lowe inside the six-yard box and the midfielder gleefully headed home.

Institute levelled things right at the start of the second half as McCready scored his second penalty in as many games, slotting home from 12 yards after Stephen Curry had been pulled down inside the box by Michael Carvill.

Swifts missed a glorious chance to move back in front as skipper Seanan Clucas fed Ryan Waide but the frontman completely missed his kick when right in front of the goal.

Waide made up for his miss as he put Swifts back in front on 61 minutes when Carvill’s free-kick was punched away by Gallagher and the Linfield loanee chested the loose ball before a volley home over the ’Stute keeper.

Gallagher made a top-drawer save soon after as Swifts substitute Craig Taylor saw his right-wing free-kick find Dylan King, the centre-back’s powerful header was somehow tipped over by a full-stretch stop.

However, Gallagher’s save was null and void as Swifts captain Clucas made no mistake - rising well to head home Carvill’s resulting corner.

The Waterside men did pull a second goal back deep into stoppage time as substitute Morrow fired home from close-range.

INSTITUTE: Gallagher, McCauley, Bonner, D.Curry (Tourish, 51), C.McLaughlin, Foy, Jarvis (Moorehead, 77), Grace, Brown (Morrow, 87), McCready, S.Curry.

Subs (not used): Wells, McBride, B.McLaughlin, Tweed.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Johnston, King, Clucas, Smyth, Teggart, Patton (Taylor, 67), Lowe (Campbell, 46), Carvill, McGuinness, Waide, Coyle.

Subs (not used): Byrne, Wilson, Marcel, McGinty.

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn).