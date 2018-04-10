Derry City face Shebourne or Drogheda in Cup quarter-finals

Derry City must wait to discover their EA Sport Cup quarter-final opponents after being draw against the winner of Shebourne and Drogheda United in the last eight.

Kenny Shiels' Candy Stripes progressed thanks to a 2-1 north west derby victory over Finn Harps in Ballybofey last week and with home advantage, they will be favourites to progress to the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, holders Dundalk - who progressed past St Patrick’s Athletic in a penalty shoot-out in the last round - host Bohemians while Cobh Ramblers await the winners of another third round tie between Shamrock Rovers and Longford Town.

The winners of the postponed fixture between Munster rivals Waterford and Cork City will face a trip to the Showgrounds to face Sligo Rovers.

The EA SPORTS Cup Quarter Final draw in full:

Cobh Ramblers v Shamrock Rovers/Longford Town

Dundalk v Bohemians

Sligo Rovers v Waterford/Cork City

DERRY CITY v Shelbourne/Drogheda United

Fixtures to be played on Monday 7th / Tuesday 8th, May.