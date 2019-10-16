Defender Conor Tourish signs professional deal at Institute

Centre-back Conor Tourish has signed a professional with Institute.

The ex-Derry City man, who joined the Waterside club in the summer from Ulster Senior League side Letterkenny Rovers, has been in super form in recent weeks in particular.

Since new boss Sean Connor has come in Tourish has built up a great understanding alongside Caoimhin Bonner at the heart of the 'Stute defence.

Connor is delighted the 24-year-old has put pen to paper.

"Conor has all the qualities, on and off the field, that we want in our players," stated the 'Stute manager.

"He will be key in all we want to achieve over the next few seasons. This is due reward for his commitment and hard work."