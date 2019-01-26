Crusaders Ronan Hale delighted with win at Institute

Crusaders striker Ronan Hale was a happy man to score his first goal for the club.

The ex-Derry City man was back at the Brandywell on Saturday and headed home Crues' third goal, in their comfortable 3-1 win over Institute.

The talented front man played his part alongside fellow striker's Rory Patterson and Paul Heatley, as Stephen Baxter's side bounced back from their recent defeat to league leaders Linfield.

Hale is hoping that goal against 'Stute will be the first of many, as the Shore Road men have a big few weeks ahead of them facing Linfield back to back in the Irish Cup and County Antrim Shield Final.