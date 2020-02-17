COMMENT: That's the spirit Institute

A frantic finale saw Institute battle hard for a deserved point at fellow strugglers Warrenpoint Town.

Gavin Smith’s own goal ensured the Drumahoe men, who had enough chances to win the game in the second half, picked up a share of the spoils after dominating things after the break.

Youngster Evan Tweed pulled the strings in the second half as Sean Connor’s men upped their game after the half-time.

The never-say-die attitude of the Waterside men ensured they continue their battle to avoid the drop and remain still two points behind Town.

While Tweed was at the heart of everything, fellow Donegal man James Henry wasn’t far behind.

The former Derry City youngster, who only signed in January, always wanted the ball and centre-back Peter Doherty settled into the right side of ’Stute’s new look back three defence.

In the final third, youngster Ahu Obhakhan, netted his first goal for the club which should give him confidence going into the crucial remaining nine league games.

Sean Connor felt ’Stute’s performance at Milltown was his side’s best since taking over as manager and, to be fair, their work-rate and never say die attitude was superb and exactly what they need in the run-in if they harbour hopes to avoid the drop.

Town manager Barry Gray was fuming after his side’s display and I have to agree with him.

Going into the match the home side had all the momentum and a great chance to all but end ’Stute’s Premiership status, but they never looked like a team who had any plans of trying to do that.

Town didn’t really get going despite taking the lead and even when Daniel Wallace scored their second goal late-on, they still looked nervous and conceded the equaliser.

The point apiece means the Brandywell showdown, in a few weeks, will probably be last chance saloon for both sides.