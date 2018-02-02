Coleraine v Institute: Stephen O’Donnell aims for perfect end to massive week in Irish Cup

Former Institute captain Stephen O’Donnell is hoping he is available to face his former team-mates in the Irish Cup this Saturday.

Stute make the short trip to Coleraine for the sixth round tie with O’Donnell unsure if he will make the game or not as he waits on the arrival of his first child!

“It will be great to see all the boys again and Paddy (McLaughlin) and everyone who is involved with the club,” he said.

“I had a great four years there.cWhether I get to play though is another question as my fiancée is due to give birth to our first child on the Thursday before the game.

“So it is set to be a really big week for me personally.

“Hopefully I will still make the game too as I’d love to be involved in it. It will be a good game, ‘Stute play some good football, and it will be a great occasion.”

O’Donnell has been having a great season with high-flying Coleraine, but he was quick to praise the achievements of Institute, who are riding high at the top of the Championship.

“I don’t think anyone should underestimate the job Paddy has done with Stute,” he said.

“They have had a horrific last few months with having no ground and everything else as well as losing so many players in the summer.

“Paddy is the type of person who will keep going and keep working hard. He has built a good team, and hopefully they will get promotion so we will see them up here again on a regular basis.”

The big centre half may have only made the move to The Showgrounds a few months ago, but he has alreasy penned a new deal to extend his stay on the Ballycastle Road, much to his delight.

“When Oran first mentioned to me about extending my contract it was an absolute no-brainer,” he said.

“Since I joined in the summer the players, staff and fans have been absolutely brilliant to me, I couldn’t have asked for any more. So when Oran asked me to sign a new deal it took about two minutes to get it all done, I’m more than delighted.”