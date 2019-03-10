Cliftonville manager delighted Joe Gormley back on the score-sheet

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin was delighted his side secured their fourth win in five games, as they did just enough to beat his old club Institute.

McLaughlin was also thrilled that striker Joe Gormley netted the winner, which was his first goal in a number of weeks and laughed off suggestions that the league's leading goalscorer was having a tough time.

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin.

The Reds boss knew his old side would be a hard nut to crack and that was the case and conceded his keeper Richard Brush had to make a big save late on to deny Joe McCready an equaliser.