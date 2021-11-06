Benny McLaughlin secures Institute deserved point against Dergivew

Institute's Benny McLaughlin levelled things from the penalty spot.

This one was a game of two halves and in the end a share of the spoils was probably the fair result.

Dergview had the better chances and were the more dominate team in the opening 45 minutes and deservedly lead at the break thanks to Benny Igiehon's goal, but it was all change after the interval, as Brian Donaghey's youthful side drew level thanks to Benny McLaughlin's penalty and they had also chances to win the game.

Tommy Canning will be disappointed by the award for the Stute penalty, as goalkeeper Alan Buchanan seemed to collect the ball before challenging McLaughlin inside the six yard box.

After starting the better Dergview went close twice in quick succession but after getting in behind the Stute defence midfielder Jamie Browne blasted well over from a tight angle on four minutes and moments later Garth Falconer's right wing corner was nodded just wide by centre-back Kieran Farren.

The visitors took the lead on 14 minutes after a goalkeeping error by John Connolly, as the Stute net-minder dropped the ball when he collided into team-mate Shaun Leppard and the grateful Igiehon turned the loose ball into the unguarded net.

Just after the half-hour mark Dergview should have added a second as Igiehon's flick-on released Niall McGinley into the Stute box, his cut-back found an unmarked Cathal Farren, but the ex-Derry City youngster dragged his close range shot wide.

Minutes later a Oran Brogan cross from the right fell to Benny McLaughlin, but his well hit shot from just inside the box was deflected straight into the hands of Dergview keeper Alan Buchanan.

Right on the stroke of half-time good battling play by McLaughlin resulted in the home side going close to equalising, as the Donegal man won possession inside the Dergview box, before feeding Liam Walsh, but his curling effort was deflected wide.

Dergview were inches away from adding a second on 55 minutes as substitute Patrick Loughrey twisted and turned inside the Stute box, but his side footed strike was diverted just past Connolly's left hand post, by a diving Patrick McLaughlin.

The home side drew level in controversial circumstances three minutes later as referee Diarmuid Harrigan adjudged that goalkeeper Alan Buchanan had brought down McLaughlin inside the box, although the Dergview shot-stopper looked as though grabbed the ball.

After the protests were waved away by Harrigan, McLaughlin dusted himself down and made no mistake with the resulting spot-kick, firing home his eighth goal of the season, planting the ball low into Buchanan's bottom left hand corner.

McLaughlin really should have given the Waterside men the lead on 70 minutes as Aaron McGurk's shot was blocked and looped right into the winger's path, but from some eight yards out, he volleyed wide.

With their tails up Stute continued to pile forward in search of a second goal and soon after good play by Joshua Busteed, ended with the midfielder winning a few crunching tackles, before laying the ball off to McLaughlin, but instead of shooting with the goal at his mercy, he cut inside the chance was gone, as Kieran Farren made a last ditch tackle to win possession.

On 81 minutes a ball in behind Jamie Dunne, found Browne, who after getting away from the Stute man, saw his well hit drive from just inside the box deflected over by the back tracking make shift left-back.

Deep into stoppage time substitute Loughrey had a good chance when he got free inside the Stute box, but his side footed strike was saved by Connolly,

Institute: John Connolly, Patrick McLaughlin, Joel Bradley Walsh, Shaun Leppard (Joel Gorman 27); Oran Brogan, Shaun Doherty, Joshua Busteed, Liam Walsh (Gabriel Aduaka 89), Jamie Dunne (Jack Bradley 87); Brendan McLaughlin, Aaron McGurk.

Dergview: Alan Buchanan, Garth Falconer, Kieran Farren, Blaine Burns, Niall McGinley (Matthew Kirk 78), Benny Igiehon (Niall Fielding 89), Cathal Farren (Patrick Loughrey HT), Jamie Browne, Keenan Diver, Adam Buchanan (Matthew Buchanan 50), Matthew Callaghan (Philip Wallace 89).