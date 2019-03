Institute's Aaron Jarvis was a happy man after his stoppage time goal sealed a North West derby win over Coleraine.

The victory moved Stute above Dungannon Swifts and level on points with Glentoran for that all important seventh place, which would secure a European play-off spot.

Institute's Aaron Jarvis scored the winner against Coleraine.

With five games remaining Jarvis believes the pressure is now off Stute and they should go and enjoy their final matches of the season.