Opening day defeats for North West girls

North West under-17 girls.

Unfortunately for the local side it was to be a couple of narrow defeats first up- both by a three wicket margin, as the Dublin side took an early lead in the table.

In the morning match the North West girls made 95-3 in their 20 overs with an opening partnership of 50 between Cody Wallace and Zara Craig laying a really good platform. Zara was out for 22 but Cody and Arianna McKenna (20) kept going with the Killyclooney teenager finishing on 28 not out.

Leinster went on the attack in reply and although they lost wickets more regularly, they were up with the pace throughout. Juliette Evans-Garrett top scored for them with 24 with cameos from Ellie McGee, Freya Sargent and Annabel Squires getting them over the winning line with three wickets in hand and two overs to spare.

Lucy Carmichael (2-17) was best with the ball for the North West while Kaylee Barnard, Zara Craig, Eva Gaston and Lucy Neely all picked up a wicket each.

The second game was a low-scoring affair with the North West all out for 67 as they again batted first. Eva Gaston with 16 and Zara Craig (10) were the main contributors- Maria O’Donohoe with figures of 3-8 and three run-outs hampering the home side’s progress.

Even then though the North West were still bang in the game after Cody Wallace (3-14) and Emma Macbeth (2-20) combined to reduce the visitors to 36-6 in reply. Freya Sargent (15 not out) and O’Donohoe (13) came to the rescue late on however those two and Annabel Squires (7 not out) getting the runs needed to clinch the win.