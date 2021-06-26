NW Warriors William Porterfield produces man of the match display

The southerners were responsible for that sole defeat at Pembroke last weekend, however Andy McBrine’s men more than made up for that this time with a bonus point win secured with more than five overs to spare.

William Porterfield’s unbeaten 61, made off 43 balls and containing 8 fours and 2 sixes closed out an impressive victory; the former Ireland skipper sharing an unbroken 52-run stand with William McClintock (21*). Stephen Doheny made 18 and Nathan McGuire 16 while Mike Frost chipped in with 2-28 for the Reds- however the damage had already been done in the first innings.

The visitors found the Warriors’ attack tough to work with, yesterday’s hero for them- PJ Moor- holding the innings together as he made 37 before falling to one of three excellent catches from Nathan McGuire. Fionn Hand made 23 and Greg Ford 19 not out, but a total of 120-7 looked some way short of par.

Craig Young bowled very well up front to set the tone, claiming 3-22 while Graham Kennedy picked up 3-19, but in truth this was a superb all-round effort from the home team.

The last of this weekend’s three games sees the Warriors meet Leinster Lightning at 11am tomorrow morning with the home side up against the current holders. It’s another huge challenge for Gary Wilson’s charges who will certainly go into the game in a confident mood after an impressive weekend so far.

The game can we watched live on Cricket Ireland’s Youtube channel.