North West geared-up for this weekend’s T20 Festival

William Porterfield, North West Warriors.

Capacity for spectators is limited to a maximum of 150 for each game and although there will be no advance tickets, track and trace will be in operation and the regular pre-entry checks will remain in place.

For the wellbeing and safety of all in attendance, spectators are asked to follow guidance of staff and stewards both on entry to the ground and throughout your stay.

The NWCU would like to thank everyone in advance for their co-operation and look forward to welcoming visitors to Bready for what looks sure to be a fantastic weekend of cricket.

The North West Warriors, fresh from snatching a thrilling, penultimate ball victory over Leinster Lightning at Pembroke on Sunday, currently sit on top of the IP T20 table going into this weekend's games.

The fixture schedule is as follows: Friday - 11am: NW Warriors v Northern Knights and 4pm: Leinster Lightning v Munster Reds.

Saturday - 11am: NW Warriors v Munster Reds and 4pm: Northern Knights v Leinster Lightning.

Sunday - 11am: NW Warriors v Leinster Lightning and 4pm: Northern Knights v Munster Reds.