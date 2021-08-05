IN PICTURES: Sports clubs work together

Eglinton CC, City of Derry Rugby Club, Institute FC, St Mary’s Faughanvale GAC and Na Magha hurling and camogie club all came together, running two separate week long courses, the second of which gets underway this Monday, as children from 5 to 10 years old all get the opportunity to participate in a cross community, multi-skilled scheme at Broadbridge Primary School.
Gerry Matthews, Na Magha, pictured with some of the children who took part in the recent sports camp at Broadbridge Primary School. DER2130GS - 049 (Picture by George Sweeney)
Budding hurlers get in some practice at the recent sports camp at Broadbridge Primary School. DER2130GS - 050 (Picture by George Sweeney)
Boys and girls enjoy cricket, with Gary McDaid from Eglinton Cricket Club, at the recent sports camp at Broadbridge Primary School. DER2130GS - 051 (Picture by George Sweeney)
Action during a cricket match at the recent children’s sports camp at Broadbridge Primary School. DER2130GS - 052 (Picture by George Sweeney)