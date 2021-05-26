brigade wrap upanother victory

Newbuildings Gareth McKeegan flicks this one away during their win over Glendermott. Picture by Lawrence Moore

A 76-run stand between Iftikhar Hussain (52) and Andy Britton (36) helped the home side recover from a sticky start after Strabane bowler Shami Ahmed (3-25) had caused several early problems.

That pair helped Brigade to a decent total of 141-5 and despite the Red Caps starting their reply really well, they were unable to see it through.

Tom Harpur (43) and Kevin Gallagher (41) had their side in with a real chance of an upset at 78-0 before Nick Donnell (3-11) dragged Brigade back into it.

The visitors’ lower order fell away after that early platform as the hosts restricted them to 110-4, a comfortable 31-run win in the end.

Newbuildings were presented with their new kit by Kieran Kennedy of ‘21 Training’ before their game against Glendermott and Gareth McKeegan’s team used the occasion to show that they will be a handful for anyone this summer.

McKeegan made 40, which included five sixes, and Mark Hanna played well for his 31 as they batted first. Ryan Hunter added 35 in the middle but the game was taken away from the Rectory side by Ross Dougherty who thumped seven fours and three sixes in his unbeaten 53 off just 22 deliveries. The home side added 42 runs in the last two overs of their innings which allowed them to post a hefty total of 187-5.

Glendermott rarely threatened after that and although there were cameos from Steve Moore (27), Alan Johnson (20) and Bob Robinson (20), it was number 11 Tylor Moore with four sixes and two fours in his defiant 34, made off just 11 balls, that topped their bill. The final reply was 118 all out as Newbuildings won easily.

Meanwhile Coleraine and Fox Lodge served up a low-scoring affair at Sandel Lodge. The Bannsiders could manage just 72-9 with Gordon Cooke’s 16 the best of that. Spinners Aaron Heywood and Jonny Robinson found conditions on to their liking as both claimed three wickets apiece.

Even that was too much for the Ballymagorry side who slumped to 11-5 in reply before finally being bowled out for 45. Scott Campbell picked up four wickets and Gareth Burns two as the Bannsiders claimed the spoils.

Eglinton are another side to have started the season well and they were far too strong for Bond’s Glen in the only other game to be completed.

Stephen Barr top-scored with 26 for the Bee Gees who made 92-7 in their allotted overs with Mark Averill and Simon Dunn helping themselves to two wickets each. Craig Averill, with an unbeaten 49, and Tommy Orr (33 not out) saw to it that the Villagers passed their target without losing a wicket.

Bready will be frustrated that heavy rain denied them the chance to finish off Burndennett after they had bowled their neighbours out for 57. Ross McCay made 27 for ’Dennett with Steve Lazars returning figures of 3-1 for Davy Scanlon’s side, however the teams never got back out after the innings break.

St Johnston are still to play a game this season after their game at Ballyspallen, and the one between Ardmore and Donemana, were both lost to the elements.

White Horse Hotel T20 Cup:

At Sandel Lodge, Coleraine (24pts) beat Fox Lodge (1pt) by 27 runs

Coleraine 72-9 (20 overs; G Cooke 16; A Heywood 3-14, J Robinson 3-15).

Fox Lodge 45 all out (16.5 overs; S Campbell 4-19, G Burns 2-6).

At Foyleview Arena, Newbuildings (25pts) beat Glendermott (0pts) by 69 runs

Newbuildings 187-5 (20 overs; R Dougherty 53*, G McKeegan 40, R Hunter 35, M Hanna 31; C Ross 2-21)..

Glendermott 118 all out (19.3 overs; T Moore 34, S Moore 27, A Johnson 20, R Robinson 20; T McKeegan 3-19, J Dunn 3-33, J Thompson 2-34).

At Bond’s Glen, Eglinton (25pts) beat Bonds Glen (0pts) by 10 wickets

Bonds Glen 92-7 (20 overs; S Barr 26; M Averill 2-25, Simon Dunn 2-13).

Eglinton 93-0 (16 overs; C Averill 49*, T Orr 33*).

At Beechgrove, Brigade (25pts) beat Strabane (0pts) by 31 runs

Brigade 141-5 (20 overs; I Hussain 52, A Britton 36; E Ahmed 3-25).