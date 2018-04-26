Cricket: Warriors star Johnny Thompson quits interpro red-ball cricket

Johnny Thompson is retiring from red-ball interprovincial cricket with immediate effect.

The 35-year-old Brigade all-rounder revealed his decision to the News Letter on Thursday morning.

Thompson was not included in the North-West Warriors’ opening Hanley Energy Interprovincial match of the season against Leinster Lightning in Dublin next week.

In a telephone call with Warriors coach Ian McGregor on Thursday morning, Thompson confirmed his decision.

He will still be available for red-ball cricket for the Warriors after spending the winter training with a small group of squad members.

“I’m going to retire from red-ball cricket and concentrate on white-ball. I’m 35 now and maybe it’s time for the younger guys to step up,” he said. “I do youth coaching too and this gives me more time to concentrate on that.

“I’m still available for white-ball cricket with the Warriors if selected.”

Thompson was excluded from the Warriors squad after the selectors were able to bring in both Boyd Rankin of Warwickshire and Ireland captain William Porterfield for what should be a mouth-watering clash with the Lightning at Sydney Parade.

Warriors squad: Andy McBrine (capt) (Donemana), Ross Allen (Eglinton), David Barr (Brigade), Aaron Gillespie (Strabane), Steve Lazars (Ardmore), William Porterfield (Formby), David Rankin (Bready), Niall O’Brien (Strabane), Boyd Rankin (Warwickshire), David Scanlon (Bready), Stuart Thompson (Eglinton), Craig Young (Bready).