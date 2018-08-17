Ardmore face Fox Lodge in basement battle

Weather permitting there is action across several different fronts this weekend as the domestic cricket season starts to wind down for another year.

Things get under way on Friday with the start of the Sammy Jeffrey Shield at Eglinton where Championship leaders Glendermott take on second-placed Ballyspallen in what looks set to be an enthralling two-day contest (12noon).

There has been little between them all season and that looks likely to be the case again and it should be an enjoyable watch for spectators.

On Saturday, there are only three Premier Division games down for decision - Brigade and Bready having brought their match forward to last Sunday when Davy Scanlon’s team’s 3 bonus points in defeat were enough to clinch them the title.

The reason for the rearrangement was that both venues (Beechgrove and Magheramason) are being used to stage Saturday’s All-Ireland T20 day.

The four provincial T20 champions have gone into a hat, resulting in Clontarf playing Cork County at Bready on Saturday morning (11am) while Brigade entertain Waringstown at the same time.

The winners of that second game will then head to Bready for a 4pm final against the winners of the other match.

In the league games, Donemana entertain Strabane with nothing more than a top-four league placing potentially at stake.

The visitors have actually been very good this season and probably won’t be overawed by the prospect. Their bowling let them down a touch against an under-strength Eglinton last weekend and were again a bit wayward, admittedly against the reigning national champions Waringstown on Sunday.

Despite not much at stake it’s a game neither of these old foes will want to lose and depending on their mood, Donemana would be favourites.

Eglinton aren’t entirely safe themselves despite that defeat of Strabane but they will cement their top-flight status with a win over Coleraine. Easier said than done of course - the Bannsiders have been very competitive throughout their campaign and but for availability issues at key times, who knows what might have happened?

Scott Campbell will still want his charges to finish with a flourish so the Villagers will need to dig deep again and look for another big push from Mike Erlank if they are to bag those much-needed points.

The final match is without question the biggest as Ardmore and Fox Lodge scrap out the automatic relegation spot.

It’s a bit of a poisoned chalice this one - the likelihood being that whoever loses here will go down automatically while the winner will put their survival on the line against one of Glendermott, Ballyspallen or Killyclooney - worthy adversaries all.

There are key battles all over this one, but you suspect that whoever wins the scrap between Tshiki, Allen and Milligan versus Curry, Ghumman and Lazars will go a long way to claiming the win.

After that the decks are cleared for Ireland’s long awaited T20 series against Afghanistan at Bready.

This will be the first international cricket to be played in the North West since being granted Test status and organisers are hoping for a big turnout. The games will be played on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons starting at 4pm and tickets are currently available from Ticketmaster priced at £10 per day or £22.50 for a 3-day pass.