Best swimsuits for women 2021: flattering, sexy, comfortable swimsuits for the UK summer
Regardless of whether you’re an avid swimmer, or simply fond of lounging on the beach enjoying the rays, a great women’s swimsuit can boost your confidence and make you feel summertime fabulous.
With the events of the last year, it may be some time since you last bought yourself a pair of ladies’ swimmers.
With swimming pools opening up and some international travel allowed, it’s time to invest in a stylish new swimsuit. From sexy ladies’ bathing suits intended for looking hot poolside, to tummy-control bathers for added confidence, and sophisticated suits that offer extra coverage from the sun, we’ve scoured the shelves and consulted the trend-books, taking into account all possible women swimsuit needs.
These are some of the most fabulous ladies’ bathing suits around - all on trend for the UK summer 2021.
SUNSOAKED Emma Printed Swimsuit
Best for: a stylish cover-up
This swimsuit is unique in that it has long sleeves, perfect for ladies who are prone to catching the sun on their arms when swimming in an outdoor pool.
Available in sizes 6 to 16, this swimsuit is made from a stretchy fabric with built in UBF50+ protection and it’s also resistant to chlorine, piling and sun cream, too.
It features a built-in shelf bra suitable for A-G cups for extra support. The jazzy pattern has a cool ‘60s vibe - perfect for catching attention poolside.
Sleek One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Best for: on-trend colour
If you like classic swimsuits with a twist this sexy number is for you.
The one block of pink/purple colour is bold and beautiful, while the single strap creates a minimalist but sleek look.
It’s been made using some recycled materials too so it’s the perfect choice for those who like to buy eco-friendly. It’s available in sizes XS to XL and is an online exclusive.
Tummy Control Gingham Ruffle Swimsuit
Best for: a cute suit with a control panel
Proving that you can have style, comfort and support is this fabulous swimsuit.
It’s enhanced with tummy control technology which sculpts your waist for a streamlined silhouette.
The black and white colouring timeless (and reminiscent of Beth Harmon’s incredible swimsuit in the Queen’s Gambit), while the ruffle adds a playful and pretty element. The chlorine-resistant material used to make it will also keep the fabric looking new for longer. If you love the design of this, but prefer a more colourful costume then it’s also available with a yellow floral print for the same price. Both are available in sizes 6 to 24.
Monochrome Floral Padded Cut Out Swimsuit
Best for: showing a little flesh without feeling exposed
This costume is a great choice if you would like something a bit different to a traditional swimsuit but also don’t want to two-piece bikini.
The cut out detailing makes a striking statement while also still concealing the stomach area to leave you feeling confident and sexy. The black and white floral design is also timeless so you can wear it again and again.
Pour Moi Fuller Bust Ruched pleated control swimsuit in red
Best for: buxom ladies
This swimsuit has been designed specifically for ladies with a bigger bust, but it doesn’t compromise on style.
The ruched design of the bust is really pretty and feminine, and it includes moulded cups for added support so you can enjoy swimming (or frolicking about the beach) and feel secure.
There are also adjustable straps so you can get the most comfortable fit for you. Available in sizes 10 to 20.
ASOS DESIGN maternity recycled ruched tie front swimsuit in navy polka dot spot
Best for: Mums-to-be
One for all the expectant mums, this swimsuit has been designed to fit you from bump to baby.
It features a very pretty all-over contrast white and blue spot print, ruched cups and adjustable straps for an elegant look and comfortable fit. It’s available in sizes 6 to 20.
Jean bandeau bikini set
Best for: eco-credentials
Not only is this bikini absolutely beautiful, it’s also made in a sustainable way by British manufacturers.
Made in the UK from the label’s signature seersucker, this textured two-piece has a knotted bandeau top and co-ordinating low-rise bottoms.
There’s also a lot of stretch in the material so it’s easy to put on and take off and moulds to your body shape for a comfortable fit. It’s also available in blue.
Corsica Swimsuit
Best for: chic design
This certainly is an eye-catching swimsuit, available in a range of colours and designs, including classic black, navy and green, as well as the bold and colourful French paisley, teal and gold tile and coral and ivory stripe.
It’s available in sizes 6 to 22, but you can also choose between regular and long fit to ensure you get the best possible fit for you. The halterneck style makes it sleek, while the ruching at the side gives a flattering finish.
Fabulous Tankini Set
Best for: a sleek silhouette
A tankini is a great option for ladies who don’t want an all-in-one swimsuit but also don’t feel comfortable wearing a bikini.
A tankini gives the best of both worlds as it’s a two piece but it keeps you well covered. This one is a fantastic berry colour with a floral navy pattern.
There’s additional navy panelling at the side too to give you the best silhouette. It is available in sizes 8 to 18.
Tide Bikini Top
Best for: cute, flirty style
This pretty two-piece set is perfect for anyone who wants a simple swimsuit which can be put on and off in a flash so you can make the most of the summer sun (or summer waves).
It’s available in sizes XS to XL. The bottoms are high waisted and tight fitting, like the top, so you can be sure each will securely fit on your body.
(Each separate is £84, total for the set is £168)