Everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran’s 2022 tour - and how to get tickets
Ed Sheeran has officially announced a stadium tour for 2022, marking a return to live performing after his Divide tour which ran from 2017 to 2019, and became the highest grossing tour of all time.
This is everything you need to know - including how to get tickets.
What has Ed Sheeran said?
Sheeran teased the tour, called The Mathematics tour, with a cryptic Twitter post on Thursday 16 September.
He wrote: “Announcing something 8am tomorrow UK time that is basically the start of the next 3 years of my life, excited to be back at it. Look out for the announcement tomorrow.”
The first leg of the tour has been announced with performances confirmed across the UK and Europe.
The singer songwriter is currently preparing for the release of his newest album, =, which is set to come out on Wednesday 29 October.
Bad Habits, the first single from the album, has spent 11 weeks at Number One. His newest single, Shivers, is out now.
Where is he touring?
These are the tour dates that Sheeran will be embarking on:
- 28 April 2022, Cork, at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
- 5 May 2022, Limerick, at Thomond Park
- 12 May 2022, Belfast, at Boucher Road Playing Fields
- 26 and 27 May 2022, Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 3 and 4 June 2022, Sunderland, Stadium of Light
- 10 and 11 June 2022, Manchester, Etihad Stadium
- 16 and 17 June 2022, Glasgow, Hampden Park
- 29 and 30 June, 1 July 2022, London, Wembley Stadium
- 7 July 2022, Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins-Arena
- 14 and 15 July 2022, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Johan Cruijff ArenA
- 22 July 2022, Brussels, Belgium, King Baudouin Stadium
- 29 July 2022, Paris, France, Stade De France
- 4 August 2022, Copenhagen, Denmark, Øresundsparken
- 10 August 2022, Gothenburg, Sweden, Ullevi
- 20 August 2022, Helsinki, Finland, Olympic Stadium
- 25 August 2022, Warsaw, Poland, PGE Narodowy
- 1 September 2022, Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium
- 10 September 2022, Munich, Germany, Olympiastadium
- 16 September 2022, Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadion
- 23 September 2022, Frankfurt, Germany, Deutsche Bank Park
Can I get tickets?
Tickets are currently not available to buy - they will officially go live at 9am on Saturday 25 September 2021.
Tickets for the London shows are £80 and £50, and £75 and £45 regionally. All tickets are subject to a maximum 10% booking fee, plus a maximum £2.75 transaction charge per order.
There will be a strict limit of six tickets per show date per transaction. This is to give as many people as possible a fair chance to buy tickets.
The official Ed Sheeran tour site states that for the 2022 tour, it will be operating a new mobile digital ticket sold only via approved outlets.
In preparation for the sale of tickets, it is recommended that you register an account with one of the approved outlets, which are:
The site explains: “Your mobile /smartphone will be your ticket which will be contained within an app or wallet. Once the tickets have been purchased you will receive a simple email confirmation as proof of purchase. This is NOT your ticket or ticket(s).“You will receive instructions on how to access your ticket(s) much nearer to the shows.
“Upon arrival at the show, you will then be required to present your mobile smartphone device containing your ticket(s) and you’ll scan yourself and your party into the venue via the turnstiles/entrances.”