Zipline across the Foyle for charity

After a four year hiatus Children in Crossfire has announced it is bringing back one of its most popular fundraising events – the Zipline across the River Foyle in Londonderry.

Scheduled for Saturday, September 8, the event has been described by Children in Crossfire’s Events Fundraiser Eileen Warren as ‘a challenge like no other’.

“Many people have been asking us when we would be organising the Zipline across the Foyle again, so clearly this is a challenge like no other,” Eileen said.

She added: “The adrenalin rush and sense of achievement you get zipping across the Foyle at 35mph is nothing short of amazing.

“The money we raise will help Children in Crossfire to deliver its programmes in Tanzania and Ethiopia, where we help give some of the world’s most vulnerable children the start in life they deserve.”

To register, phone 028 7126 9898 or email eileen.warren@childrenincrossfire.org