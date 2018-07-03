Work completed at new Drumahoe District Park

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, pictured with stakeholders and funders marking the completion of work on the new Drumahoe District Park.

The project received £1 million from the Big Lottery Funded Space & Place Programme and will officially open when children return from their summer holidays in September.

The project involves a partnership between Derry City & Strabane District Council, Drumahoe Community Association, Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership, Tullyally Community Partnership, Education Authority Western Region, and Drumahoe Primary School.