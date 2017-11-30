Woman badly shaken after being injured by knife-wielding robber

A woman has been left badly shaken after being injured by a knife-wielding robber in Londonderry.

Police said they investigating a report of an armed robbery at commercial premises in Shipquay Place on Wednesday.

At approximately 11.30pm a male, brandishing what is believed to be a knife, entered the premises and demanded that the staff member hand over money.

A struggle then ensued between the staff member and the male. The male then made off from the premises with a sum of money. The member of staff received a minor injury to her hand. She was left very badly shaken by this ordeal.

Detective Sergeant Raymond Phelan has appealed to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1541 29/11/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.