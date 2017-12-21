Woman (20s) hospitalised with 'head and neck' injuries after serious road collision

Police in Londonderry have appealed for information after a woman in her 20s was hospitalised and 18-year-old male arrested following a serious road traffic collision on Clooney Road last night (Wednesday, December 20).

“Police received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision close to the Enagh turn-off, between the Gransha roundabout and the Maydown roundabout, involving a silver-coloured Renault Clio at around 9:45pm," Inspector Mark Knowles said.



"Police attended the scene along with the other emergency services.

"A female, aged in her 20s and who was a passenger in the car, sustained injuries to her head and neck and was taken to hospital where she remains.

"A male, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving related offences and remains in custody, helping police with their enquiries.



"We are appealing to anyone who was on the Clooney Road last night around the time of the collision and witnessed the collision, or who saw the vehicle travelling on the road , to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1595 of 20/12/17.



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."