What a ‘hat-tastic’ day at Specsavers for brain trust

The team at Specsavers on Londonderry’s Ferryquay Street created a ‘hat-tastic’ day all in aid of the Brain Tumour Trust.

They joined staff from seven Specsavers stores across Northern Ireland raising almost £1,000 for the charity.

Optometrist and store director Sean McCauley said: “Wear a Hat Day’ gave us the opportunity to wear funny hats and have some fun with local customers and shoppers whilst at the same time raising vital charity funds and help raise awareness that routine eye tests can detect signs of brain tumours.

“Our team provided eats, treats and refreshments for anyone calling into the store in return for a cash donation to the Brain Tumour Trust. I’m delighted that the people of Londonderry were very generous, and our store raised over £70. We’d like to thank everyone who helped make it such a fabulous day.”

The Specsavers staff who took part were Laura Conaghan, Judith Coyle, John Moore, Sarah McClintock, Paula Quigley, Elisha McCluskey and Kimberley Ozerkman (pictured).

This is the first year that Specsavers UK wide has officially sponsored Brain Tumour Trust.