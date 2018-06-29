Western Trust volunteers recognised with ‘Perfect Partners’ Award

A group of volunteers from the Western Health & Social Care Trust area have been recognised for their vital role delivering hearing aid maintenance and information to people with hearing loss across the Trust area.

The Awards, held annually by Action on Hearing Loss during National Volunteer Week, recognise volunteers for their vital role in delivering the charity’s services to people with deafness, tinnitus and hearing loss in Northern Ireland.

The group were hailed as being ‘the eyes and ears’ of the charity; supporting 15 monthly Hearing Aid User Support Sessions across the trust, delivering home visits, hearing checks and information talks, and taking part in fundraising events.

Mary Mooney, Volunteer from Strabane, said: “I believe everyone in the team gains great satisfaction from providing a useful service to all the clients who attend the many drop-in clinics that we run in the Western Area.”