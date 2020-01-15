Will it snow in February 2020? Northern Ireland weather forecast as widespread frost and cooler temperatures expected

Northern Ireland is experiencing a mixture of weather conditions, with snow, frost and cooler temperatures on the horizon.

What will the weather be like as February approaches - and is snow on the way?

With winter now in full swing, Northern Ireland is experiencing a mixture of weather conditions, unsettled at times, with snow on the horizon.

Unsettled conditions and widespread frost

The Met Office UK outlook for the end of January said: "Most places are expected to be cloudy with a good deal of dry and calm weather on Tuesday. Towards the south, it is likely to be a frosty and foggy start, with some sunny spells and cloudy skies to follow.

"There may be some outbreaks of rain across Northern Ireland and Scotland, which are likely to slowly sink southwards into England and Wales throughout the day.

"Looking further into the week, it seems to remain colder, particularly across central and southern areas of the UK, with widespread frosts developing overnight at times. Towards the latter part of this period, the north and northwest may turn more unsettled with the arrival of wetter, windier and milder weather."

Snow could ‘fall to lower levels at time’

The Met Office UK forecast for Tuesday 28 January to Tuesday 11 February explains, “Through the end of January and into February, high pressure looks most likely to dominate across the UK, especially in the south.

“Looking further ahead, there seems to be a move to a broadly north/south split. The north and northwest will probably see the wettest and windiest weather whilst further south and southeast, it should be drier and brighter with frost and fog likely overnight.”

However, “During colder, showery interludes, any snow will most likely be over higher ground in the north, but it could fall to lower levels at times,” adds the Met Office.

Temperatures could fluctuate with changeable weather, and there could also be some colder spells in southern and central areas, if any more prolonged settled spells develop.