The Met Office weather forecast for Northern Ireland over the coming days is as follows:

This evening and tonight:

Today:

Some drier spells in the afternoon with skies brightening at times. It will feel cool or rather cold in the fresh to strong northerly winds. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tonight:

The cloud beginning to thin and break with most of the showers dying out, although a few developing in the north and west later. Chilly with winds slowly easing. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Saturday:

A bright day with occasional sunny spells and a scattering of showers. Still feeling cool in the moderate to fresh northwest winds. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Cloudy with showers or longer outbreaks of rain on Sunday. Brighter with a few showers on Monday and Tuesday. Cool with fresh winds at times.

BBC’s Barra Best said, however, that better weather should return by the middle of next week.

However Donegal might have to brace for more winds today.

Met Eireann’s forecast for Ulster is as follows:

Today

Cloudy for much of the afternoon with outbreaks of rain. It will gradually brighten up from the north through the afternoon and evening, with drier conditions extending southwards. Highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate or fresh north to northwest winds, stronger in coastal areas.

Solar UV Index - Low to moderate on Friday, moderate on Saturday.

Scattered showers will become isolated tonight and mainly confined to coasts. Long clear spells will develop allowing temperatures to dip to between 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in moderating northwest breezes.