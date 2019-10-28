Walled City monthly Outdoor Market all set for this Saturday

The next of the popular monthly Outdoor Markets will take place on Saturday, November 2, at the The Guildhall Square in the city.

The markets are being held on the first Saturday of the month until December from 11am - 4pm (5pm opening time during summer months).

Each month, the Guildhall Square welcomes the very best of artisan traders, offering visitors a family friendly shopping experience with a wide selection of speciality foods and handcrafted products.

Among the items for sale are homemade jams, chutneys & sauces, artisan breads & cakes, a range organic meats and of course some sweet treats as well as a wide range of handcrafted products such as original paintings, natural fabrics & knitwear and bespoke crafted items..