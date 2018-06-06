Volunteer at Foyle Maritime Festival

Do you have an urge to get others out on the water enjoying the River Foyle? Are you bursting to share your passion for science? Perhaps you’re just really friendly and feel you’re perfectly suited to welcoming and helping visitors to Londonderry.

Well now you have the perfect opportunity to do just that!

Anyone from the age of 16 up now has the chance to be involved in one of the biggest events in Ireland this summer by volunteering during Foyle Maritime Festival which runs from July 14 - 22 this year.

While the posts are unpaid, there are a range of benefits such as food allowance, a crew uniform, a volunteer recognition event and a certificate as well as free World Host training.

Volunteers are requested to give a minimum of 4 hours over the week of the event.

To make an expression of interest, apply online at: foylemaritime.com or email: aisling.mccallion@derrystrabane.com by Wednesday, June 20. A volunteer briefing will take place at The Guildhall on Wednesday, June 27 at 2 pm.

To find out more about the Maritime Festival, visit www.foylemaritimefestival.com