Visitors flock to relive stories of Derry Walls

The colourful history of Londonderry’s famous Walls has been brought to life in recent weeks thanks to a special project celebrating four centuries of the historic ramparts.

The Walls have Ears programme is a PEACE IV Tourism Project funded by the Special EU Programmes Body, and introduces some of the lively characters who have helped shaped the city’s history.

The programme aims to chart the progress of peace over the centuries through animation and stories of ‘secret meetings of kings, plots, rebellion and sieges’.

The programme will continue until the end of August with story-telling events taking place every Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

Tourism Project Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Linzi Simpson, said: “We have been delighted at the number of visitors and local people alike who have been enjoying the animation on the Walls.

“The city’s ramparts are a unique asset which have seen much change over the centuries and they certainly have their own stories to tell.”

For further information on the ‘Walls Have Ears’ programme visit www.derrystrabane.com/tourism