UNICEF Community Youth Discovery Days at Guildhall

Derry City and Strabane District Council are inviting children, young people and adult stakeholders to take part in a special consultation event next month as part of the Council area’s bid to achieve Unicef Child Friendly Community status.

The Unicef Community and Youth Discovery Days will take place on Thursday and Friday, February 6 and 7, in the Guildhall and will allow children and young people to discuss how they feel within their local community as well as how their rights are respected or violated.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, encouraged organisations working with children and young people aged 10-18 to get involved. Anyone interested should register their interest at youth@derrystrabane.com.