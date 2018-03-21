Ulster Project stalwart presented with MBE

Londonderry man Malcolm Hewitt has returned to the city with his MBE medal, honouring a quarter of a century of service to the community.

Malcolm (64), from Sevenoaks, was greeted by his colleagues at Tesco in Strand Road, where he works with his wife Irene, following his investiture in London.

He received the honour for his work with the Ulster Project – a cross-community group which offers training to young leaders and encourages teens to oppose discrimination.

Malcolm began working with the Project when his oldest son Philip was selected to take part 25 years ago, and has since gone on to lead its operations in the city.

Malcolm said: “The investiture was quite an experience and one which I don’t imagine I’ll every have again. It meant the world to have Irene and two of our children by my side as I received my medal.

“I’ve been overwhelmed the messages of congratulations which continue to flood in from friends, colleagues and people across the city.

“As well as it being a personal honour, it has also been an opportunity to shine a light on the wonderful work of the Ulster Project.”

Each year a group of teenagers from the city is selected to join the Ulster Project, where they undertake six months of tuition and then travel to the USA to live with host families for four weeks to reflect on tackling prejudice and inequality.

Nora O’Donnell, of Tesco in Strand Road, said: “Malcolm and Irene have been part of the Tesco family here in the city for many years and we are delighted for them and their family.

“It was a well-deserved honour for Malcolm and it was a very proud moment for us all when he arrived home with this medal.”