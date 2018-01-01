Two men injured in assault in pub during New Year's Eve celebrations

Two men have been injured following an assault in a licenced premises during the New Year's Eve celebrations this morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault in John Street in Castlederg.

It was reported that shortly after 1am some form of altercation took place within the premises.

Two males, 1 aged in his 20’s and 1 aged in his 30’s, sustained a number of injuries as a result of the incident.

Three men, aged 26, 28 and 31, were arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. Two of the males remain in custody at this time. The 28 year old male has been released on Police bail pending further police enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information which could assist with the investigation, to contact officers in Strabane on 101 quoting reference number 160 of 01/01/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.