TV actress launches Wake Up and Walk

Electric Ireland has launched the Wake Up campaign - the annual Darkness Into Light campaign inviting the people of Northern Ireland to Wake up and Walk on Saturday, May 12, to raise vital funds for suicide prevention, suicide bereavement and self-harm.

Electric Ireland together with Pieta House – organisers of Darkness Into Light - and its partnering charities have joined with some of Northern Ireland’s best known personalities to raise awareness that how we treat each other is a matter of life and death whilst also helping to de-stigmatise suicide and self-harm.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell of TV hit Derry Girls said: “This is such an important campaign, I’m delighted to be supporting the beneficiary charities and Electric Ireland in delivering the message of Darkness Into Light for the 2018 walk. I know that together we can help contribute to this global movement and spread a message of hope, self-care and acceptance.” Visit www.darknessintolight.ie to register for the Londonderry Walk which starts at Sainabury’s.