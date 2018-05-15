Trip of a lifetime to Greece for Lilliput Theatre Company and the Playhouse

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Adult Learning Disability Services are delighted to support a small group of service users from Lilliput Theatre Company and the Playhouse who have recently returned from their latest international trip as part of the STELLA-project.

During a four day trip to Athens, Greece the groups from each participating country met for a series of meetings and presentations featuring the progress of their projects so far.

They discussed the ideals and opportunities they had for working within groups of people with learning difficulties; how to learn and use best practice from partners; building/being part of a legacy; and promote awareness for staff and policy makers.

As part of their project, Lilliput Theatre Company composed and recorded two songs and with funding provided through the project they were able to source the expertise of Dr Liam Campbell to work alongside the group and through chatting to them he helped them decide on the topic and theme of the songs.