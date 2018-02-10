Tributes paid to 'shining star' Philippa Reynolds on fifth anniversary of manslaughter

The colleagues of the late Philippa Reynolds who was killed when her unmarked police car was struck by a speeding 4x4 at Dale's Corner in 2013 have paid tribute to a lost 'shining star' of the local police force.

The PSNI at Strand Road paid tribute to the 27-years-old PSNI officer on the fifth anniversary of her death on Friday.

In a moving statement, the PSNI said: "Five years ago today [Friday] our colleague and friend Philippa Reynolds went to work and never came home.

"Philippa was tragically killed when her police vehicle was struck by a stolen car driven by a drugged up, drunk driver.

"We remember Philippa as a joyful, encouraging and respectful woman who served this community with pride.

"Five years ago the Reynolds family lost a shining star and the police lost a dedicated officer."

Two men were convicted of involvement in the fatal road traffic accident.

Shane Christopher Frane, c/o Maghaberry, who was driving the stolen 4x4, which crashed into Constable Reynolds' unmarked police car on February 9, 2013, pleaded guilty to her manslaughter alongside a series of related charges, including burglary, criminal damage and driving whilst unfit in early 2014.

He was sentenced to a minimum of six years' imprisonment.

His co-accused Conor Tyrone Clarence, of Bonds Hill, who admitted aggravated vehicle taking causing death, burglary and criminal damage, has since completed a three-and-a-half year sentence.