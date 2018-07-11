Trench art at Siege Museum

The Siege Museum has a unique exhibition of Trench Art, created by First World War servicemen to pass the time when not in front line action.

Seven-year-old, Emily Moore of Ebrington Primary School was present at the exhibition opening to proudly show the medals won by her great, great grandfather, Stephen Stewart.

Private Stewart had served in the Royal Irish Rifles until he was discharged with wounds in May 1918.

Included in the photograph is Stuart Moore, Siege Museum Guide, who is a great grandson of Private Stephen Stewart.

The WWI Trench Art Exhibition, along with relics discovered during excavations at the Somme area in France, continues at the Siege Museum until December, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.