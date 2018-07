A lorry is stuck on a main road in Londonderry and is causing significant traffic delays, say the PSNI.

The heavy goods vehicle (H.G.V.) became stuck at the junction of Spencer Road and Fountain Hill in the Waterside area of the city.

The PSNI is advising people to seek alternative routes.

Traffic is passing using one lane only.

This will not be cleared for a considerable period of time, stated the PSNI on social media.

Motorists are being avoided to, where possible, avoid the area and use alternative routes.