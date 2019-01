The P.S.N.I. has shut a busy road in Londonderry after a "serious" road traffic collision involving four vehicles on Friday morning.

The collision occurred between the Skeoge Road roundabout and the Benview Estate; this stretch of the Buncrana Road is now closed as a result of the collision.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

Diversions are in place.

The P.S.N.I. is advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.