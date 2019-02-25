Co. Londonderry father of two killed in road traffic collision is named locally

A man who was killed after being hit by a car in Co. Londonderry on Sunday has been named locally as Johnny Scott.

Mr Scott, aged in his 30s, was walking along the Quilly Road between Articlave and Coleraine when the incident happened around 6.45pm on Sunday.

Flowers placed close to where Mr. Scott was struck by a vehicle. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

It is understood the victim was married and had two young children.

This latest tragedy marks the second road death to hit the Coleraine community in less than a week.

Local man Peter Smyth was killed last Wednesday following a crash between a transit van and a lorry on the Drumcroon Road on the outskirts of the town.

The road traffic collision occurred on Sunday.

SDLP Councillor Stephanie Quigley said: “Two young fathers in the prime of their lives have died within a matter of days as a result of road accidents. It is dreadful news and my thoughts are with the family of Mr Scott.”

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley added: “A young family man with his whole life in front of him has been cut down in heart-breaking circumstances.

“It has left a community in shock at yet another road fatality in the Coleraine area.

“I would express my sincere condolences to the deceased man’s immediate family and extended family circle, and hope that the community rallies around the family at this particularly sad time.”