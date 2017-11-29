Black ice warning issued

The PSNI is urging motorists to take extra care after there were various reports of black ice across Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning.

There have been incidents where vehicles have left the road as a result of black ice in counties Londonderry, Antrim and Armagh.

"Yet again it's cold outside and there are patches of black ice around Mid Ulster please be careful when driving, remember to give the car in front that bit more room just in case you do slide on black ice and give yourself extra time for your journey," said the PSNI on Twitter.

What should I do if I encounter black ice?

1. Anticipation and smoothness are key for driving on icy roads.

2. Look well ahead for potential hazards – including, of course, patches of ice – and keep your speed well down.

3. Accelerate, brake, steer and change gear as smoothly as possible to reduce the risk of a skid.

4. A higher gear may be more appropriate to aid grip on packed ice.

5. This helps manage engine power delivery, making it easier to find traction. If it’s a manual, you might need to slip the clutch a little to prevent the car from stalling.

6. Many automatics will let you select second gear at a standstill to pull away in.

(Courtesy of Royal Automobile Club (R.A.C.)