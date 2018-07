Motorists travelling between Strabane and Londonderry have been urged to drive with caution following reports of animal body parts lying on a number of roads.

According to the PSNI, a lorry shed its load, leaving body parts on a number of routes including Bradley Way, Great Northern Link, Urney Road, Limavady Road and Duke Street.

“Relevant agencies have been tasked, however motorists are asked to drive with caution when using these roads,” a police spokesperson said.