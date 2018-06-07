Translink partners with CCGHT to unveil information panels at Bellarena and Castlerock

New information/interpretation panels have been unveiled at Castlerock and Bellarena by Translink and Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust.

The panels are aimed at highlighting the amazing landscape qualities of Binevenagh Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Pictured at the launch at Castlerock station are Andy Bate, Environmental Manager, Translink; David Simpson, Translink Inspector, Coleraine; Andrew Bratton, Project Manager, Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust and Richard Donaghey, Heritage Officer CCGHT

Translink’s Environmental Manager Andy Bate said: “These information and interpretation panels which are situated near Bellarena Railway Halt and at Castlerock Train Station support the Go Eco; Go Together and Go Healthy elements of Translink’s Corporate Responsibility Strategy and we are delighted to be involved in this project.

“The distinctive headland of Binevenagh with its dramatic cliffs marks the western limit of the Antrim basalt plateau. The panels highlight some of the historical wartime and maritime history of the area; the built and cultural heritage; the development of the railway; and local biodiversity. The map also highlights walking and cycling routes which can be accessed via the train, with covered cycle storage available at both Castlerock and Bellarena”.

Andy concluded: “From the Gortmore viewpoint there are spectacular panoramic views of Magilligan and Inishowen, Islay and Jura in Scotland, and Mussenden Temple and Martello Tower in the distance.”

Andrew Bratton, Project Manager Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust said: “With the support of Heritage Lottery, Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust, and partners from across the Binevenagh area, we will be working with the local community over the next 18 months to develop a Landscape Partnership Scheme application for the Binevenagh and Coastal Lowlands area. Projects will focus on enhancing opportunities to participate in outdoor recreation, explore the area’s wartime heritage and improve the area’s biodiversity. Translink will be a key partner in this project and CCGHT is delighted that this new signage is already beginning to help visitors explore this special landscape”.