Translink briefing for Foyle representatives

Translink bus and rail managers have engaged directly with local political representatives to discuss passenger transport in the Londonderry area.

The ‘Meet the Manager’ event, hosted in Foyle Street Bus Centre in the city, provided a platform for discussion around a range of local transport matters, including: local bus and rail services, cross-border transport connections, Goldline services and an update on the ongoing North-West Multi-Modal Transport Hub project at the old Waterside Train Station, which represents an investment of around £27 million in the city.