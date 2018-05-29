Translink briefing for Causeway Coast and Glens reps

Local Translink bus and rail managers have engaged directly with political representatives to discuss passenger transport in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

The special ‘Meet the Manager’ event provided a platform for discussion around a range of transport matters, including bus and rail service performance, investment worth approximately £5.6 million in a new railway station in Portrush, Causeway Rambler services during the summer months and updates on Goldline 218 and 219 routes, servicing Coleraine and Belfast, as well as information on fares and future ticketing arrangements.

Speaking at the event, Sam Todd, Translink Service Delivery Manager, said: “These sessions are invaluable in terms of providing local representatives with an update on local bus and rail services.

“We were pleased to welcome a range of local MLAs and councillors to Coleraine Bus and Rail Centre in order to learn more about how Translink is working hard to make public transport your first choice for travel in Northern Ireland.

“We would once again like to thank local representatives for attending this Meet the Manager session and ask for their continued support as we work hard to deliver attractive services for everyone.”

For further information on local bus and rail services and travel offers click www.translink.co.uk or telephone 028 90 66 66 30.